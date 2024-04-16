TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,153.27.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TDG traded up $18.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 49,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,794. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,186.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,038.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $741.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,087 shares of company stock valued at $53,979,458. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

