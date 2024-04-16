DGS Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. 84,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

POSCO Dividend Announcement

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

