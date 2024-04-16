Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 3.0% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.95. 767,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,852. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 832.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,544 shares of company stock valued at $70,878,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

