Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 23.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,919. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

