SFI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 51,965 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 67,906 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 372,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,521. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

