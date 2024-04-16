Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $6,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Adecoagro by 388.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 287,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.2 %

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 145,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,543. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

(Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.