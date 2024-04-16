Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Position Increased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

