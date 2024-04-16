DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 2,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.87. 339,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,184. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.