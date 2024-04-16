iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. 471,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,458. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

