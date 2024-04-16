SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $22,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,028,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

GVI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,746 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

