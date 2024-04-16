Raymond James Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.29.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current year.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
