Raymond James Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$55.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.29.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY traded up C$0.35 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.18. 17,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.25. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$44.48 and a 1-year high of C$68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.