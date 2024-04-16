SVB Wealth LLC Has $19.26 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,997 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,476. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

