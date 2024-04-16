Desjardins Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$45.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.30.

Shares of DFY traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$43.85. 11,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

