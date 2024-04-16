Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BHP Group Put Options (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,375 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 3,257 put options.
BHP Group Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 767,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
