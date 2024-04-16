Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of BHP Group Put Options (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,375 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 3,257 put options.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 767,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

