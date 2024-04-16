Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Future Generation Australia Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 37,562 shares of Future Generation Australia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,323.16 ($28,595.59). Insiders have purchased a total of 131,560 shares of company stock worth $152,019 over the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Future Generation Australia
