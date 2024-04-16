Short Interest in Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Declines By 5.8%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMDXF remained flat at $7.35 during trading on Tuesday. 6,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.
About Computer Modelling Group
