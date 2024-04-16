Short Interest in Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Declines By 5.8%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMDXF remained flat at $7.35 during trading on Tuesday. 6,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.