FTAI Aviation Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.3 %
FTAIN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
