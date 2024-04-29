Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 64702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Medical had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. Analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

