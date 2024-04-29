Piper Sandler Companies Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PIPR traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.50. The company had a trading volume of 147,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,667. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

