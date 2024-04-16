Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BCH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. 27,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 165,467 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Further Reading

