SFI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,744 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

KRE traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,018,361. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.