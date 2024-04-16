Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Proximus Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.
About Proximus
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proximus
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.