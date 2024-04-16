Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.37. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$64.80 and a 1-year high of C$122.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 price target on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

