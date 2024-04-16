Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDM opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
