Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Sabre Insurance Group plc (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1731 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance
SBIGY stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $11.31.
About Sabre Insurance Group
