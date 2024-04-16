Calix (CALX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.65. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

