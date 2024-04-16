Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.42% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Auna
Auna Price Performance
Auna Company Profile
Auna SA is a healthcare company with operations principally in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna SA is based in LUXEMBOURG.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Auna
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.