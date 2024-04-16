GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Declares Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

