Prosperitas Financial LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.1% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $13.22 on Tuesday, hitting $620.37. 1,484,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,927. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.76. The company has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.48.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

