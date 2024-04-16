DGS Capital Management LLC Has $948,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,257. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.