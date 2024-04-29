Investment House LLC Purchases 11,575 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $219.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

