Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 5.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 22,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 318,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,189,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 36.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.9% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,171,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after purchasing an additional 527,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

