Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 5.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 22,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 318,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
