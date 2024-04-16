Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 214,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,987,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vimeo

Vimeo Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $613.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.