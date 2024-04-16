Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $95.16 million and approximately $12,914.24 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00125760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10863863 USD and is up 10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $9,609.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.