Riverstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,386 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 8,622,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,540,523. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

