Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.3 days.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of STLJF remained flat at $58.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

