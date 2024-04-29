Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 1.2%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $401.99 and last traded at $400.82. 27,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 248,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Medpace Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

