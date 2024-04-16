ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.44.

OGS stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

