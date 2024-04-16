Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

