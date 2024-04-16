Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.