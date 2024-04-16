Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,989 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,997,000 after purchasing an additional 387,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDVV stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.