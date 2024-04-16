Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 2,487 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.2 %

KVUE traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 10,519,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,728,441. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

