Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 31,625 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 2.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,933. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.