NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NuStar Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.