Analysts Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Price Target at $9.95

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $37,350.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,944.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $667,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,124.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,916. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 168.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 542.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 110,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

