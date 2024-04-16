Brokerages Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $15.75

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $939.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.14. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 578,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

