M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Up 4.7 %

MTB stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.65.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.21.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

