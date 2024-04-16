Costain Group PLC (COST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 on May 28th

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Costain Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.16. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 40.90 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.78 ($1.01). The company has a market capitalization of £214.18 million, a PE ratio of 970.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £220,305.54 ($274,250.64). 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.