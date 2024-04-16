ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,001.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.
ASICS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.