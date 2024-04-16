ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the March 15th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,001.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

OTCMKTS ASCCF opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Get ASICS alerts:

ASICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.