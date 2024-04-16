Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.82 ($0.52) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $41.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

LON:TGA opened at GBX 604.22 ($7.52) on Tuesday. Thungela Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 414.40 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 907.20 ($11.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £827.18 million, a PE ratio of 401.95 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 594.74.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

