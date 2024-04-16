Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.82 ($0.52) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $41.22. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
LON:TGA opened at GBX 604.22 ($7.52) on Tuesday. Thungela Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 414.40 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 907.20 ($11.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £827.18 million, a PE ratio of 401.95 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 594.74.
About Thungela Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.